19 | NOV | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Cyberattack at Pemex
Cyberattack at Pemex
Pemex failed to reveal information about the attack against the oil company - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

19/11/2019
09:57
A foreign media outlet revealed that the hackers requested a MXN $5 million ransom

A few days ago, Pemex, Mexico's most important company, was hacked and every day, new details about the incident have emerged. Moreover, the federal government has barely released any information.

The government released an official statement 24 hours after the news spread. It confirmed that the state-owned oil company was the victim of “attempted cyberattacks,” which were allegedly neutralized but that affected 5% of the computers. According to Pemex, the everyday operations are back to normal.

As the days pass by, Pemex workers reported that they couldn't use their computers because they had been “kidnapped” since November 10, therefore, it was revealed that the cyberattack hadn't been neutralized.

Pemex threatened by ransomware attack

A foreign media outlet revealed that the hackers requested an MXN $5 million ransom to stop the attack.

A former Pemex official who participated in the launch of the Digital Transformation plan for Pemex in 2017, estimates that 60 areas could have been affected by the attack. He explains that the computer network comprises all the strategic areas in Pemex and that the effects of the attack could affect other areas. According to information published by EL UNIVERSAL, former administrations and the current one haven't allocated enough resources for IT security programs.

The question is, are computers working properly at Pemex? On Friday, it was reported that some of the computers at the headquarters were still affected.

Pemex ransomware attack: Hackers demand millions in bitcoin

Did Pemex lose privileged information? What area was affected the most? Pemex still owes the public more information about the cyberattack and what measures is it implementing to prevent these attacks in the future.

The energy sector is essential for any country. In Mexico, Pemex is even more relevant because it is owned by the government, it is a matter of national security. Will hackers attack again?

