COVID-19: Social distancing could prevent a catastrophic scenario in Mexico

Social distancing could be key to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico.

According to the World Health Organization, people must maintain a 1-meter distance between each other, especially if someone is coughing or sneezing. If you stand too close to someone infected by COVID-19 and they sneeze or cough, you can breathe in the droplets and become ill.

It is believed COVID-19 is more contagious than the common cold and that it is possible that thousands, perhaps millions, will contract the virus in Mexico.

In recent days, countries such as Italy, Spain, and France have implemented quarantines, others are turning to “self-quarantine” and “social distancing” in order to avoid contracting the virus or spreading it to vulnerable sectors.

In recent days, people have decided to stay home and avoid large crowds, social gatherings; this is called social distancing.

Although the coronavirus will continue to spread, if fewer people go out, contract the virus, and fall ill, hospitals and the health sector won’t collapse and it will be able to properly treat and care for those who are ill.

Since staying at least 1 meter away from people lessens you chances contracting COVID-19, companies are now canceling concerts, ballet shows, festivals, restaurants are closing, and government buildings and schools are closing.

Moreover, social distancing also includes working from home, taking online classes, avoid visiting relatives, and canceling meetings.

All these measures could help to flatten the curve, to slow down the rate at which the COVID-19 is spreading so that doctors can treat every patient and decrease the number of fatalities.

Additionally, the WHO has stressed the importance of washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, not touching your face, and covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough. These simple hygiene measures could help to prevent more COVID-19 cases.

While at home, you can also disinfect and clean objects you constantly touch,

