COVID-19: Mexico to suspend classes over coronavirus concerns

Mexico’s Education Ministry (SEP) informed that classes will be suspended at schools between March 20 and April 20 as a measure to prevent coronavirus infections in the country.

In a news conference, the Education ministry Esteban Barragán Moctezuma informed that this measure seeks to protect children and asserted that all the population must follow the suggestions to prevent infections.

Moctezuma Barragán added that in this 30-days period, which includes the Holy Week, there will be a long-distance education system and authorities will analyze the way for this suspension to affect the least the school term.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy minister of Health Hugo López-Gatell, the deputy minister of Education, and all the state ministers of Education, except for the one from Baja California Sur, Héctor Jiménez.

Education authorities mentioned that the measure will affect a total of 33 million students throughout the country, including all elementary schools, junior high schools, high schools, and universities affiliated to the national education system. Teachers will continue collaborating in schools and will receive further information on their role during this measure on March 23.

Until the night of March 14, Mexico’s Health Ministry had confirmed 26 COVID-19 cases in the country and reported 105 suspected cases.

