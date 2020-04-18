COVID-19: Hundreds of Mexicans have died in the U.S. from coronavirus

Leer en español

As of April 17, Mexico’s consular network in the United States has registered the death of 311 Mexicans in the U.S. during the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

The highest number of deceases is in New York with 258 cases; Illinois, 13; California, 9; Colorado, 9; New Jersey, 4; Wisconsin, 5; Pennsylvania, 4; Georgia, 2; Washington, 2; Michigan, 2, and Indiana, Texas, and Kentucky with one each.

El @GobiernoMX lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de nuestros queridos connacionales en EE. UU. por Covid-19. La @SRE_mx, mediante de su red de consulados, seguirá trabajando para brindar protección y asistencia a personas mexicanas en el exterior.https://t.co/dI4ong8Ia3 — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) April 17, 2020

These figures are collected by the consular network from information provided by Mexican families in the U.S., which is not an obligation to provide, so figures may vary.

Recommended: First deaths of pregnant women from COVID-19 registered in Mexico

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry added in a statement that the Mexican consular network is performing different actions to address the needs of co-nationals during this health emergency.

It added that it is giving assistance – considering the current health measures – to Mexican people who have contracted the new coronavirus, as well as their families.

“The consular network has prepared and disseminated in social media the documents called ‘Guides for local resources,” that comprise official information about the resources and services (medical, legal, housing, banking, and food orientation, among others) provided by U.S. authorities and organizations for those affected by COVID-19. In many cases, Mexican people who are not legally in the U.S. can also have access to those resources,” it mentioned.

Recommended: COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

The Ministry said that co-nationals receive help and guidance regarding the intervention with local authorities and companies in the benefit of Mexican people who are struggling due to the pandemic.

Conoce las acciones y el trabajo que emprende la @EmbamexEUA y los 50 Consulados de en para mantener contacto con la comunidad mexicana y brindarle orientación y asistencia durante la contingencia por #COVIDー19. ¡Acércate a la Embajada y a la Red Consular! https://t.co/xuPsLUOfMW — Embassy of Mexico in the US (@EmbamexEUA) April 8, 2020

It asserted there is also guidance for voluntary repatriation to Mexico; in addition, people are also informed about the available medical services for COVID-19 tests or treatment.

“In the case of those who pass away, consular support has been given for the transportation of the remains to national territory. In addition, there are actions in coordination with state health authorities to monitor the current health protocols for the transportation of people who died from COVID-19,” it said.

Recommended: 19 Mexican agricultural workers have contracted COVID-19 in Canada

mp

