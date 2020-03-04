COVID-19: 28 out of 32 Mexican states have suspected coronavirus cases

Read in English

According to Mexico’s Health Ministry, so far, there are 28 states with suspected COVID-19 cases. The only ones without patients in this situation are Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Campeche, and Guerrero.

In a news conference, José Luis Alomía, the general director of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, said that the cases are being identified as people attend hospitals in search of medical attention.

Recommended: Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases

In the questionnaire they must answer, they are asked whether they traveled to any of the countries with community cases, such as China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, or Iran, and if they have shown symptoms. If so, they are considered and classified as suspected cases.

March 3 ended with 38 suspected and 5 confirmed cases of the virus. In addition, another case was ruled out. “We have five confirmed [cases] that have had a healthy evolution. Two persons have no symptoms and the other three have mild symptoms with light coughing and sore throat. None was classified with an alarming sign,” he said.

It is calculated that between 10% and 15% of the infections to be presented in the development of the pandemic could show mild symptoms and need hospitalization.

Recommended: Coronavirus outbreak is a national emergency

Alomía explained that the country remains on the first stage of the pandemic in which the cases are imported, that is, that the infected patients got the virus from other countries.

Durante la #ConferenciaDePrensa sobre #COVID19 se dio a conocer que se han descartado 75 casos y se tienen 38 sospechosos, de los cuales se esperan resultados. pic.twitter.com/0rh5Y2Knd1 — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) March 4, 2020

About the WHO’s call to toughen contention measures for the virus, the officer explained that Mexico has such systems but they will be implemented when it is deemed necessary according to the situation.

“Four our first stage, what Mexico has implemented are mitigation measures for an international risk, a secondary transmission. They are contemplated, but they will be applied according to what is needed in the second and third stages,” he added.

Alomía explained that they are looking to capitalize on a strategic finance reserve of MXN $25 billion so that when public health emergencies, like the one beginning with Covid-19, take place there are enough resources to face it.

“This fund is an excellent idea that would have to proceed, it would be a permanent resource on which Mexico could rely to attend any case that could be considered an emergency,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the creation of a finance fund to attend the eventual health crisis for coronavirus was entrapped in the lower chamber for the PAN proposed for it to be created with resources for social programs, while Morena said they are untouchable.

Recommended: COVID-19: Mexicans abroad tell their stories from ground zero

Yesterday, Mexico City’s government continued on stage one of coronavirus prevention for until now, there is no risk of more cases.

One of the patients that were detected is still considered as low-risk and the other has already left the National Respiratory Diseases Institute. “All the cases have been mild; there are no serious cases,” as informed by mayoress Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

In that sense, the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza, said that there are five suspected cases in the state so they will perform the corresponding studies to confirm or dismiss the disease.

Recommended: The fatal results of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in Mexico

mp

