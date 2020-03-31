Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexico to repatriate 8,000 tourists stranded abroad

Leer en español

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) calculates that nearly 8,000 Mexican will be repatriated during the COVID-19 international emergency with the help of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the National Defense Ministry (SEDENA).

In a statement, the SER stressed that only in the last three days, the Mexican government brought back to the country a total of 576 Mexicans from Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, and Cuba.

In the official report, it added that it sent chárter airplanes to Colombia and Ecuador, from where 62 and 53 Mexicans were repatriated correspondingly, as well as from Peru, where it guaranteed a safe return to 299 co-nationals.

Vial and, the SER repatriated 28 Mexicans from Guatemala since that country has closed all commercial air operations. On Saturday, the SEDENA helped in the return of 134 Mexicans who were stranded in that country.

“Repatriations have been done with strict fulfillment of security and health regulations, both in the countries of origin as well as in the arrival in Mexico.”

“Mexico’s government keeps assisting and helping Mexican people abroad that are affected by the current travel restrictions and makes a call for them to keep in touch with the network of embassies and consulates,” said the SER.

The SER added that, in the regions where there are still commercial flight options, like Europe, “we have given guidance to Mexican people abroad and we are working on easing the transit and connections.

“We will keep exploring all the possibilities for people to return home and, given the case it is not possible in the short term, for them to have access to local options during the contingency,” explained the SRE.

In the document, the SRE also thanked authorities from the countries that authorized the operations for the return of Mexicans and acknowledged that the environment “is increasingly complex due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world.”

