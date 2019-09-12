“The Chambermaid” to represent Mexico in Academy Awards

Leer en español

“The Chambermaid” (La Camarista), directed by Lila Avilés, was the film selected by the Mexican Academy of Films Arts and Sciences (AMACC) to represent Mexico on the way to next year’s Academy Awards and the Goya Awards.

The Mexican Film Institute (IMCINE) and the AMACC informed through their social networks about this decision for the nominations in the Best International Feature Film, “We can only be happy,” asserted Avilés.

'La camarista' de Lila Avilés es la película seleccionada por la @AcademiaCineMx para participar en los #Oscars2020 y los @PremiosGoya. pic.twitter.com/vZk7LV6gaX — IMCINE (@imcine) September 12, 2019

In Morelia’s International Film Festival (FICM), Avilés’s film won the highest statuette of the FICM Eye competition to Best Mexican Film. Additionally, it won the Ariel Award for Best Debut Feature.

“The Chambermaid” was released internationally in Toronto International Film Festival, and will also be screened in the festivals of Stockholm, Geneva, and Los Angeles AFI Fest.

The feature film shows the life inside a luxury hotel in Mexico City, where Eve (Gabriela Cartol) is a quiet chambermaid who gives her best at her job, including taking care of babies and vanishing impossible spots, sometimes doing it in spite of her personal life. Her long and laborious days make her unable to take care of her son while she works, but she is convinced that her situation will improve when she is promoted to another position.

Eve transforms her solitary life into her main strength, rediscovering her own identity from the belongings and absences she finds in each room she cleans.

“Every time I returned to the hotel to film, I thought that these persons go every day of their life walking through the aisles, knocking doors, waiting for someone to open and many times one is looking for love, for work, and unfortunately, there is no one behind, and with these experiences [you show that] if you have the will to do something, you must do it, simply, by fighting for it,” said the director during a meeting with the news outlets in October.

Muchísimas gracias a todos los que nos han apoyado de una forma u otra! Se ha bailado hasta zamba por #lacamarista Entramos al TOP 10 de taquilla!! Con pocas copias y un increíble promedio!! S E G U I M O S cuál ABEJAS trabajando!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MtqRMFpFGD — Lila Avilés (@lilaavilescine) August 5, 2019

