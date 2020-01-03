Banda MS and Ed Maverick, the Mexicans to perform at Coachella 2020

Leer en español

The Coachella 2020 music festival poster has been released and Mexicans are once again among the celebrities in charge of entertaining the audience.

Weekend 1 is sold out Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

From Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Banda MS is one of the great surprises. The group will perform on April 12 and 19 in the same stage that will feature Frank Ocean, Lana del Rey, Fatboy Slim, among many others.

For his part, Ed Maverick, a soloist 18-years-old musician from Chihuahua, has also surprised his critics with his participation in Coachella scheduled on the same days as his co-nationals. Despite being bullied online, the young folk musician has persisted in his artistic career.

The festival takes place on two weekends, from April 10 to 12 and from 17 to 19 in the Empire Polo Club in the United States. Among the celebrities included in the poster that makes no distinctions in music genres are Rage Against the Machine, Calvin Harris, Thom Yorke, Travis Scott, and the K-pop idols BIGBANG.

This is not the first time a Mexican performs in Coachella, as was the case when Los Ángeles Azules delighted the attendees with songs like “El listón de tu pelo” in a concert in which even Justin Bieber danced cumbia.

As well as them, in previous years, bands like Café Tacvba, Zoé, Molotov, and Caifanes have also been present in the acclaimed festival.

Other Mexican bands and musicians that have been part of Coachella are Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Kinky, Porter, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Austin TV, Julieta Venegas, Ximena Sariñana, and Le Butcherettes.

Hello Seahorse!, Carla Morrison, El Gran Silencio, Los Blenders, Mint Field, and Pachanga Boys are other Mexican artists who have performed in the internationally famous music festival in California.

