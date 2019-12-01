21 dead after cartel launched bloody attack in Coahuila

Leer en español

This weekend, security forces shot dead 17 cartel gunmen after the criminals launched an attack on Villa Unión, a town located in the northern state of Coahuila. This incident comes days after Donald Trump announced his intentions to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists.

The criminals riddled the Villa Unión’s mayor’s office with bullets. State police then chased the alleged cartel members after they fled the town, killing seven in the early hours of Sunday, the Coahuila government said in a statement.

El Centro de Mando establecido por el @GobDeCoahuila para coordinar el despliegue de fuerzas para la captura del grupo que ejecutó un atentado ayer en el municipio de #VillaUnión, informó que durante la madrugada de hoy fueron abatidos otros 7 delincuentes. pic.twitter.com/5l1kuNX3Cq — Gobierno de Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) December 1, 2019

The government of Coahuila said state police clashed with a group of heavily armed gunmen from the “Cartel of the Northeast” (Cartel del Noroeste) riding in pickup trucks in Villa Unión.

At noon, heavy gunfire began ringing out in Villa Unión and a convoy of armed pickup trucks could be seen driving around town, according to videos posted by social media users.

Standing outside the Villa Unión mayor’s bullet-ridden offices, Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme told reporters the state had acted “decisively” to tackle the cartel henchmen. The governor said four police were killed and six were injured.

Ante la agresión del día de hoy, acudimos de manera inmediata al municipio de #VillaUnión en solidaridad con la alcaldesa Narcedalia Padrón Arizpe, para darle tranquilidad a la población y reforzar las acciones de #seguridad en el norte de Coahuila. pic.twitter.com/z1NcH7hurv — Miguel Riquelme (@mrikelme) December 1, 2019

The governor added that an unspecified number of people were missing, including some who were at the mayor’s office.

Governor Riquelme said authorities had identified 14 vehicles involved in the attack and seized over a dozen guns. The gunmen are believed to be members of the Cartel of the Northeast, who operate in Tamaulipas.

The events in Villa Unión are the latest violence incidents that have struck Mexico's northern area, which have also sparked concern and criticism against President López Obrador's security strategy.

Just last month, cartel gunmen massacred nine women and children with dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship, who belonged to the LeBarón community. In late October, Mexican armed forces released Ovidio Guzmán, the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, after cartel gunmen wreaked havoc in the city of Culiacán.

For decades, Coahuila has registered gang violence, nevertheless, the homicide total in the state is below where it was 7 years ago.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is set to visit Mexico next week, in order to discuss cooperation over security between Mexico and the U.S.

